Wasim Jaffer Reacts To Rahul Dravid's Dressing Room Speech After Win, Shares DDLJ Meme

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Friday reacted to the stirring visuals that emerged from Team India's dressing room in Sri Lanka pointing out how the team was standing obediently while listening to coach Rahul Dravid's speech. In the photograph shared by Jaffer, the Indian team in Sri Lanka can be seen listening intently to Dravid's words with their hands behind their back. The visual features skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, and other players. Wasim Jaffer praised the Indian Team's respectful behaviour and shared a meme from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where Amrish Puri's character says -- 'Yeh hai humaara culture', (This is our culture).

Dravid address Team India after ODI win

Earlier today, BCCI had shared the video of Dravid's speech and other behind-the-scenes (BTS) from Team India's thrilling win in Colombo. In the video, an interview of vice-captain Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Dravid can be heard addressing the team.

Dravid says, "We said that they were going to respond. We have to respect the opposition. They responded and we responded back like a champion team. With our backs to the wall, we found a way to win. Proud of all of you, very well done."

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



— BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

After getting off to a rocky start, Team India on Tuesday clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka and defeated the home country in a mammoth run-chase of 276. Chasing a target of 276, India was 7 down at 193 after it lost most of its top and middle order quickly during the match. However, the series-sealing win saw the emergence of a new hero for team India- tail-ender and seam bowler Deepak Chahar who redeemed the series for India with his powerful knock 69 runs.

However, when hopes for India seemed slim after the fall of the top and middle order, Chahar's resolve under pressure along with his partnership with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped turn the match around for India. This is Team India's ninth consecutive bilateral series win.