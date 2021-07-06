Wasim Jaffer Reacts To Rumors Of Prithvi Shaw Replacing Shubman Gill With Bollywood Meme

Former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious take on the void that India's opener Shubman Gill has left following his injury ahead of the crucial England Tests. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer shared a still from the movie 'Phool aur Kante' where Ajay Devgn rides atop two motorcycles at the same time. Comparing Ajay to Prithvi Shaw, the meme showed the 21-year-old attempting to strike a balance between the England and Sri Lanka series.

Who will replace Shubman Gill?

With Shubman Gill's exit, Team India needs a power opener alongside hitman Rohit Sharma. The development could see the comeback of either KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal, as per sources. Another name of Abhimanyu Easwaran has emerged, who is in the England squad but is yet to make his international debut.

On the other hand, Mumbai-based Prithvi Shaw has been in glorious form following his performance in Australia and then in the subsequent IPL 2021 series. He is currently inducted into the squad for the India vs Sri Lanka series. The two cricketing nations will battle it out in 3 ODIS and as many T20Is till July 25.

Meanwhile, the Indian players in England who are currently on a break have been asked to reassemble on July 14. Given the dates, it is unlikely that Prithvi Shaw will be able to complete the Sri Lanka tour, fly to England, complete his quarantine and then play for Ind vs Eng Tests in August. However, there is a possibility of him joining the Virat Kohli-led men if he is pulled out of the Sri Lanka series altogether.

Shubman Gill injury

Shubman Gill was ruled out for 8 weeks following an injury, a source revealed on Thursday. The 21-year-old who is a part of the Indian cricket team for the England tour is reeling from a shin injury which he sustained after the WTC Final and needs 8-weeks of recovery time, the source added. This comes as a big setback for both Team India and Shubman Gill who were hoping to redeem themselves after the WTC Final 2021 loss in England through the upcoming five-match Test series.