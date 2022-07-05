Wasim Jaffer Replies To Michael Vaughan's Trolling; 'In All Excitement, You Forgot...'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan's dig at Wasim Jaffer seems to have backfired as the former Indian cricketer gave a befitting response. After the former asked Jaffer if he was feeling 'okay' following Team India's defeat to England, the 44-year-old reminded Vaughan of the series' result. Jaffer also hilariously had a Grammar lesson for Vaughan.

England vs India: Jaffer gives befitting response to Vaughan

After Michael Vaughan asked Wasim Jaffer if he was feeling fine, the latter trolled the Englishman replying that amidst all the excitement of winning the fifth and final England vs India Test, he forgot to write 'you' in his post. And that is not it, Jaffer also reminded the cricketer-turned-commentator of the scoreline – the series had ended in a draw, 2-2.

In all the excitement

You forgot to write 'you'

Check the scoreline

It's only 2-2 😏 #ENGvIND https://t.co/OYqn2tiWcu — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022

This was not the only round of banter between Vaughan and Jaffer, as earlier, the former had also asked the latter if he was worried that the English batters would chase down the score. At the time Vaughan asked Jaffer if he was nervous, after England had ended day 4 with 259 runs for the loss of three wickets with just 119 runs to chase on the final day.

In response, the Mumbaikar shared a hilarious meme.

The two have a history of trolling each other and the banter between them is often enjoyed by the fans.

England vs India: Bairstow & Root register record-breaking chase

While England had entered the final day in a commanding position, a few wickets for Team India could have got them right back in the match. However, it was not to be, as former England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put over 250 runs together to chase down the target of 378 with ease.

Root and Bairstow registered a 269-run partnership with both of them getting to the three-figure mark. Root smacked 142 runs off 173 deliveries, an inning that included 19 fours and a six. On the other hand, Bairstow got to his second century in the match as he smashed 114 runs off 145 balls in the second innings. The English duo dominated the bowlers to help England register their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format of the game.