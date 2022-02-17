Wasim Jaffer Responds To Vaughan's Cheeky Birthday Wish, Ex-Eng Skipper Replies Back

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, on Wednesday, turned 44. Taking to the occasion, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to microblogging site Twitter to post a birthday wish for his social-media banter buddy with a cheeky little tweet. Vaughan posted a video of Wasim Jaffer getting out to Vaughan, which also happened to be his maiden Test wicket.

"Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !!" Michael Vaughan wrote. With another Tweet reading "Happy birthday @WasimJaffer14 !!! No better way to celebrate 😜😜"

Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !! 👍👍😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2022

Happy birthday @WasimJaffer14 !!! No better way to celebrate 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/fcRigwUTZ2 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2022

Wasim Jaffer too was quick to respond, funnily replying to the batter wrote, "Haha thank you my permanent social media wicket" and once again gained the upper hand in the funny Twitter battle between the duo. The Wasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan battle has become a fan favourite. The two former cricketers are often seen trolling each other on various occasions and in-process giving fans a really great time.

Wasim Jaffer vs Michael Vaughan: Vaughan picks up Wasim Jaffer as his 1st Test wicket

The English skipper used to bowl part-time off-spinner and Indian Test batter, Wasim Jaffer, became his first scalp. This happened during the final innings of a Test match between England vs India at the Lord's in 2002. Jaffer looked in good touch and scored a half-century before he fell to Vaughan caught at Nasser Hussain at slips. England won the Test match by 170 runs.

The duo was recently seen engaging in a verbal volley after India's Test series loss against South Africa last month. Vaughan tweeted, "Evening @WasimJaffer14!! Just checking you are ok". In reply, Jaffer just reminded Vaughan that India are in lead 2-1 in the yet to complete England Test series "Haha all good Michael, don’t forget we are still leading you 2-1," Jaffer wrote.

Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1 😆 https://t.co/vjPxot43mF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2022

The fifth Test of the five-match series between India and England was postponed earlier last year. The BCCI and ECB have agreed to host the remaining one Test match at some point later this year. Before the series was suspended, India managed to acquire a lead of 2-1 courtesy of their brilliant wins at Lord's and The Oval.

(Image: Instagram/ Michael Vaughan/ Wasim Jaffer14)