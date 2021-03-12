Wasim Jaffer Reveals Date Of PBKS' Training Camp In Cryptic Tweet, Fans Left In Splits

Veteran Indian batsman and current batting coach for the rechristened Punjab Kings, Wasim Jaffer has made a surprising mark for himself on social media. While cricket fans will always remember him as the man who became the highest scorer in the history of the Ranji Trophy or as the kid who put up a gutsy triple century in just his second first-class game for Mumbai, Jaffer will, from now on, also be remembered for his keen meme-making skills on Twitter. Giving us yet another taste of his wit, Jaffer has now revealed when the Punjab Kings will begin training for the 2021 IPL season.

Wasim Jaffer's cryptic tweet reveals PBKS team 2021 practice dates

While it is already a rare thing to see a celebrity — especially an Indian sportsperson — take to social media to make jokes, it is even rarer to find one with the candour and hilarity that Wasim Jaffer shows in his online presence. Jaffer's spot-on humour has earned him a massive fan following on Twitter where he currently boasts an impressive 274.4K followers. Jaffer's most recent tweet, however, has left fans scratching their heads.

Replying to a concerned fan — Twitter user @urdhruv — who wrote, "When will @PunjabKingsIPL start preparing for the IPL @WasimJaffer14??? Teams like CSK, RCB have already begun their preparations for the upcoming event??? #SaddaPunjab #IPL," the 43-year-old could not help but reveal the dates for the PBKS training camp in the most complicated way possible. Instead of simply writing when KL Rahul & co. would be back in action, Jaffer posted a puzzling picture of a beehive. While some fans were quick to figure out the meaning behind the clue, others had some hilarious theories. Here are some of the best comments on the post:

He means - they will follow the queen's order. @realpreityzinta — Abba Dabba Jabba (@WittyAbuser) March 12, 2021

The decoder inside me ! pic.twitter.com/92tRxj71t7 — Smrithi Rudroj (@RudrojSmrithi) March 12, 2021

The answer to the question, of course, is that the Punjab Kings' training camp will begin on March 20 — 'Bees' in Hindi.

PBKS team 2021

PBKS players retained ahead of 2021 auction: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh

PBKS players released before 2021 auction: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon

PBKS players brought at 2021 auction: Dawid Malan (â‚¹1.5 crores), Jhye Richardson (â‚¹14 Crores), Shahrukh Khan (â‚¹5.25 Crores), Fabian Allen (â‚¹75 Lakhs), Jalaj Saxena (â‚¹30 Lakhs), Moises Henriques (â‚¹4.2 Crores), Riley Meredith (â‚¹8 cr), Saurav Kumar (â‚¹20 Lakhs)

