Wasim Jaffer Reveals How 'India Messed Up Tactically' In 3rd Test; 'I Was Suprised'

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has revealed how the Indian Cricket Team "messed up tactically" during the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. India lost the third Test match by 9 wickets due to their poor batting in both innings. The top-order batsmen including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill once again failed to put up runs on the board.

'India messed up tactically'

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said India faltered when they sent Ravichandran Ashwin and KS Bharat ahead of Axar Patel to bat in the second innings. Jaffer pointed out that Axar looked the most comfortable of all Indian batters and was also unbeaten in the previous Test match in Delhi. Jaffer said Axar batted at number nine in the second innings and ran out of partners, adding that he should have come ahead of Ashwin and Bharat.

"I think India will make a better comeback. It's a good wake-up call. They must improve on their batting, especially the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill as they are due for runs. The top five should help the Indian bowlers with runs. If they score 300-400 runs, their bowlers become a lot better. Virat Kohli is due for runs big-time and I expect him to return to his old form and hopefully, India wins the Test match," Jaffer said.

"I was surprised and disappointed as Axar Patel's contribution was critical to India's win in Delhi. Axar Patel has looked the most comfortable of all Indian batters and he was also unbeaten in the previous Test. He batted at number nine in the second innings and ran out of partners. Hence, India messed up tactically as they sent KS Bharat and Ashwin ahead of Axar," Jaffer added.

India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the fourth and final Test match in Ahmedabad. Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. India are presently 2-1 up in the four-match contest and will look to win the fourth Test to book a berth in the World Test Championship final.

Image: BCCI/Instagram/WasimJaffer

