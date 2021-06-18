Wasim Jaffer Shares Arnab Goswami's Iconic Line To Ask Every Fan's Big WTC Final Question

As heavy downpour continues in Southampton forcing a delay in the start of the much-awaited India vs New Zealand World Test Championship (WTC) final, fans back home have started wondering if there will be any play on day one of the ultimate clash. Amongst the many fans back home rooting for play, former India opener Wasim Jaffer too pondered if the rain gods would show any mercy. Asking his fellow Indian Dinesh Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties, Jaffer took the help of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's signature line to send out his message.

Using Arnab Goswami's iconic catchphrase, as fans back in India remain glued to TV sets hoping for play to resume, Jaffer asked Karthik when will it stop raining in Southampton, saying 'The Nation Wants to Know'!

Meanwhile, the top two Test sides have been raring to go at each other in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Rose Bowl, after having gone through two years of intensive competition to reach the finals. Both teams would be hoping to win the inaugural edition of the WTC and even though it is a one-off Test match. However, the weather in England continues to play a spoilsport, even as the first session of play on day 1 has been cancelled due to continuous rains and with the climate persisting, chances of play resuming soon seem to be bleak.

Latest weather update in Southampton

According to the UK MET department, rain is expected to ease slightly in Southampton overnight on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be mostly dry and sunny, at least in some areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day keeping in mind England's unpredictable weather. The reserve day will only come into play if there is a loss of play on any of the days and overs that cannot be compensated in the first five days. Now, with one full session being ruled out, the match entering reserve day seems to be a deja vu as India and New Zealand had faced a similar fate in the 2019 ICC World Cup.