Wasim Jaffer Shares Hilarious Friends Meme As Team India Watches Men In Blue In Sri Lanka

As Team India's limited-overs squad is taking on Sri Lanka in Colombo and eyeing the series win, another Team India squad in England is also playing their three-day warm-up match. However, the Men in Blue in England are making sure that they don't miss out on the second ODI which might turn out to be a series decider if Shikhar Dhawan & Co win the match.

BCCI on Tuesday shared a picture on its Twitter handle in which Rohit Sharma and other members of the squad can be seen watching the match against Sri Lanka. Following this, Team India's former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took Twitter to share a hilarious Friends meme to justify the feeling of Team India in the United Kingdom watching Team India playing in Sri Lanka.

Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious friends meme

Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his sense of humor and witty reply through memes on social media, retweeted the picture shared by the BCCI. In the picture shared by the BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohammed Siraj are watching India vs Sri Lanka Second ODI closely. BCCI shared the picture with the caption, "All glued watching the #SLvIND game"

Wasim Jaffer then came out with a hilarious reply and wrote, "Team India watching Team India play"

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has made their way back into the game as India has lost half of their squad inside 20 overs. In terms of first innings, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal led India's decent effort with the ball as a self-destructing Sri Lanka slipped to 275 for nine in the second ODI on Tuesday. Pretty much like the series opener, most of the Sri Lankan batsmen got starts but failed to capitalise after the hosts opted to bat.

Avishka Fernando (50 off 71) and Charith Asalanka (65 off 68) struck fine half-centuries but the home team wasn't disciplined enough to post an imposing total. Chamika Karunaratne (44 not out off 33) came up with another timely cameo to take the team past 270.

Chahal (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers while pacers Deepak Chahar (2/53) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) too got wickets primarily due to profligacy of the home team batsmen. Openers Fernando (50 off 71) and Minod Bhanuka (36 off 42) took Sri Lanka to 59 for loss in the first 10 overs.

(Image Credits: @Wasimjaffer14/@BCCI/Twitter/)