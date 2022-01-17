Wasim Jaffer Spots One Quality That Virat Kohli Instilled In Indian Team; Know What It Is

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday by announcing his decision to step down from the captaincy of Team India in Test cricket. The entire cricketing world was shocked on coming to know about Virat’s decision and prominent faces of the Indian cricket fraternity expressed their views on the same. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer uploaded a video on his YouTube channel on Monday and spoke about a quality that was instilled by Kohli in the Indian team.

Among Kohli's contributions as captain of India's Test team, Jaffer indicated that one of the most important qualities that was instilled by the former skipper was to take challenges head-on. Shedding light on the qualities of Kohli as a skipper in his YouTube video, Wasim Jaffer said, "He has done immensely well as a captain. He led from the front and he is one of those guys who take on challenges head-on and there's no doubt that he did take a lot of challenges."

Jaffer added that the way Kohli has led India in all three formats is commendable and even though he hasn’t won an ICC trophy as a skipper, he has a great record as a leader both at home and away.

Virat took over the captaincy of the Indian Test team in 2014 following the retirement of legendary skipper MS Dhoni from the longest format of the game. Kohli lead the team with sheer aggression and dominated opponents, not only at home but also during foreign tours.

Virat Kohli led India to 40 Test victories

The fact that Jaffer feels that the way Kohli took challenges like no one else can be supported by the fact that he won 40 Test matches out of the 68 he led Team India in. Kohli was unable to lead the team to their first Test series victory in South Africa, as the Proteas defeated India by seven wickets in the third Test at Cape Town and clinched the series 2-1. India started the series by winning at Centurion before Dean Elgar’s side bounced back in the 2nd Test at Johannesburg.

Cricket enthusiasts felt Kohli resigned after losing the series to the Proteas as a knee-jerk reaction from the defeat. As the Indian Test squad for South Africa was announced on December 8, Kohli has sacked from the captaincy role of India in ODIs. He earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy following India’s exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

