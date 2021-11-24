Wasim Jaffer Suggests New Outfit For Team India; 'Time To Bring This Jersey Back'

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer once again took to social media to post something hilarious. He suggested that India should sport the 1990s yellow coloured jersey as teams in yellow have been successful in recent times.

It is pertinent to note here that both the Australian national team and the Chennai Super Kings have yellow jerseys. Australia won the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021, while CSK lifted the IPL trophy this season.

Wasim Jaffer posts a hilarious meme about Team India's jersey

In the post that can be seen below, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen donning the yellow jersey Team India wore in 1994 during the World Series as well as the team's tour to New Zealand the same year. However, the side went back to the dark blue jersey the very next year.

Team India had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's tenure ended in disappointment as Team India failed to make it past the Super 12 stages. After defeats in their opening two games against Pakistan and New Zealand, it was always going to be a tall order for them to qualify for the last four. Since the Men in Blue ended the tournament on a saddening note, Wasim Jaffer may want them to go to the yellow jersey, thinking that it may bring them luck as teams in yellow seem to be winning trophies.

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue beat Blackcaps 3-0

As confirmed before the commencing of the T20 World Cup, Rahul Dravid took over as Team India's head coach, and Rohit Sharma took over as captain in the shortest format of the game after the tournament was over. The Men in Blue began the new era on a high as they defeated New Zealand 3-0 in a bilateral series at home.

The Rohit-led side won the first match by five wickets before winning the second and third game by seven wickets and 73 runs respectively. Team India will now face New Zealand in a two-match Test series, with the first game set to begin on November 25 in Kanpur.