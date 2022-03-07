Wasim Jaffer Takes A Dig At Pakistan Vs Australia Test; 'Biggest Threat To Test Cricket'

Former opening batter Wasim Jaffer has taken a massive dig at the pitch used for the first Pakistan vs Australia Test match as it has offered absolutely no assistance to the bowlers. Even though the first PAK vs AUS Test in Rawalpindi has entered day four, the first innings is not yet over as Australia are yet batting after Pakistan declared their innings.

Pakistan declared their innings after posting 476 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, Australia have scored 449 runs for the loss of seven wickets and still trail by 27 runs at the conclusion of the fourth day's play. As a result of how the match has panned out, it was not just Jaffer but also Pakistan cricketers themselves who slammed the Rawalpindi pitch as the Test has lost interest because it is highly unlikely that a result will come out.

Pakistan vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer takes dig at Rawalpindi pitch

Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo handle on Monday to take a massive dig at the pitch used for the ongoing Pakistan vs Australia first Test match. The 44-year old wrote that such dead pitches are the 'biggest threat to Test cricket' as dead pitches are as good as having a dead game.

Even though the first innings is not over, Jaffer refers to the match as essentially 'getting over inside 4 days' as such a Test match is unlikely to provide a result. The first PAK vs AUS Test will most likely end in a draw as it is highly unlikely that either of the two sides will be able to dismiss the other side completely, having struggled to do so over four days.

Pakistan players slam Rawalpindi pitch

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir took to his official Twitter handle to explain that it is pointless for bowlers to play on the Rawalpindi pitch as it offers no assistance to them. The 29-year old wrote in Hindi, "Bowlers should go home while playing on this pitch. Batters can play amongst themselves."

is pitch pe to bowlers ko ghar chale jana chaye batman's ek doosre k sath khail lein😅😅😅😅. #PakVsAustraila — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) March 7, 2022

Similarly, former Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez also referred to the Rawalpindi pitch being as 'slow and dead.' The 41-year old went on to add that it is a shame that there may not be a result in 'this historic Test match' as Australia is touring Pakistan after 24 years.