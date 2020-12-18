Wasim Jaffer Takes Funny Chris Hemworth-style Avengers Dig At Australian Scribe On Twitter

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the Dream11 IPL 2020. The right-hander is displaying his hysterical side to fans by sharing memes and trolls to describe certain situations. Jaffer has once again displayed his impeccable sense of humour by trolling an Australian journalist, named Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

Wasim Jaffer responds hysterically to Australian journalist for copying his style

The Australian journalist took a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's fans. Chloe took to Twitter and asked why Kohli and Rohit's fans dislike each other so much when both stars belong to India and sought an explanation. The Australian uploaded a photo of a scene from a 90s Bollywood film with a famous dialogue to describe the situation. The dialogue read, "Gunaah Hai Yeh!" meaning 'This is a crime'.

In response, Jaffer responded to Chloe in a hilarious way by posting a picture of Chris Hemsworth from the movie Avengers: Endgame where the Australian actor says 'Notice you copied my style", thus implying that Chloe had copied his style of describing situations through memes.

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently busy playing the India vs Australia 1st Test in Adelaide. India posted a total of 244 in the first inning with the Indian captain top-scoring with 74. In response, Australia have reached 35/2 at dinner on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 1st Test. The 32-year old will fly back to India after the first Test to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child in January.

On the other hand, Rohit who missed the ODI and T20I series against Australia after injuring his hamstring during the IPL 2020 has reached Australia where he will supposedly feature in the last two Tests of the four-match series. Rohit will be quarantined for two weeks before he joins the Indian team for the final two Tests.

The Indian opener recently cleared the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a three-week rehabilitation spell due to a hamstring injury. The BCCI had issued a statement stating that Rohit had been tested for batting, fielding and running between the wickets at the NCA and that the medical team was satisfied with the Hitman's physical fitness.

SOURCE: WASIM JAFFER INSTAGRAM

