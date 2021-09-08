Last Updated:

Wasim Jaffer Takes Internet By Storm As BCCI Appoint MS Dhoni As India's Mentor At T20 WC

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed MS Dhoni for his inclusion into the Indian team as a mentor for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held from October 17.

Wasim Jaffer

Indian domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer reacted to former Indian Captain MS Dhoni’s inclusion in the Indian team as a mentor for the ICC T20 World Cup by posting a funny tweet on his official handle. The news about Dhoni being appointed as the mentor was announced by the BCCI on Monday along with the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Jaffer in his tweet posted a meme of legendary Indian actor Rajnikanth with a funny caption. 

Meanwhile, the announcement of MS Dhoni as a mentor took social media by storm within no time. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter by Dhoni's fans. One of the users posted a picture of famous Indian actor, Aamir Khan shedding his happy tears in an iconic scene from the movie ‘3 Idiots’.

Another user posted a video from the widely famous song ‘Vaathi Coming’ starring well-known South Indian actor Vijay.

Meanwhile, one of the users mentioned the bonding that MS Dhoni shares with his juniors. The team’s captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni’s reunion comes as a surprise that no one expected.

MS Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20I matches and has scored 1617 runs in 85 innings. He has a strike rate of 126.13 and a batting average of 37.6. However, one user pointed out the fact that MS Dhoni is beyond statistics.

During his time with the Indian team as a player, Dhoni helped a lot of players solidify their place in the team by backing them and showing trust in their skills. As many as nine players from the 15-man Indian squad announced by BCCI made their debut under the captaincy of Dhoni.

These players have now risen up the ranks in international cricket and have become the core of the Indian squad. The T20 World Cup will start after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the IPL final to be played on October 15. The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19 after being postponed in May, just after 29 matches, due to the COVID pandemic. The first match of the second phase of IPL will begin with Mumbai Indians' match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

