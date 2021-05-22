Wasim Jaffer Takes Jibe At Marcus Harris For Comparing Cheteshwar Pujara To Australians

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his social media presence and a great sense of humour, took a dig at Australian cricketer Marcus Harris over the latter's comment about Cheteshwar Pujara's heroics down under. Recently, Harris said that Pujara batted like an Australian at the Gabba, where he took a series of nasty blows at his body directed by the Australian pace attack. Responding to Harris' comment, the Punjab Kings batting coach wrote, "Wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians".

Wonder why the Australians didn't bat like Australians 🤷🏽‍♂️😀 pic.twitter.com/BFSt9JFEm1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2021

Earlier, Harris lauded Cheteshwar Pujara for standing like a wall before the Indian team and taking all the blows by the Australian pace battery. Harris said Pujara batted like an Australian at the Gabba, adding "He took everything on the chest and got on with it". The left-handed batsman further said that everyone in the Indian team batted around Pujara.

"The final day was amazing to watch. We were thinking the whole day if they would go for the runs or not. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone, it felt like he batted like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and getting on with it. The rest of the team just batted around him,” said Marcus Harris while speaking on ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel.

Pujara played the role of an anchor as he kept the Indian ship steady with his defensive batting. Pujara scored 56 runs off whopping 211 balls before he was dismissed lbw by Australian pacer Pat Cummins. Pujara suffered nearly 10 blows while batting in the middle, one of which struck on his helmet and broke the guarding at the back of it. Another ball struck Pujara's fingers, which triggered an immediate reaction from the Test batsman, prompting him to throw his bat and call for medical help.

India wins historic series

Australia lost its second-consecutive Test series to India at home as the Ajinkya Rahane-lead side also became the first touring team to breach the fortress Gabba since 1989. India won the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 after coming on the back of a humiliating loss in the first game of the four-match series, where the Kangaroos bowled out the world's number one Test team for just 36 runs. India lost all its key players early on in the series but still managed to retain the trophy with a young contingent that had travelled down under as substitutes or net bowlers. The series went on to become one of the most exciting Test encounters in the history of the game.

(Image Credit: WasimJaffer/Twitter/AP)