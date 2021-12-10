Wasim Jaffer Takes Savage Dig At Australia & England On Fan's 'no Tweets On Ashes' Remark

Former Indian international cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious social media presence, has once again demonstrated why he is called the "King of Memes" amongst all cricketers. Jaffer took to Twitter on Friday to react to a fan who wondered why he wasn't posting about the ongoing Ashes series. Jaffer, in his post, trolled Australia and England, stating that he is currently more focused on the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy -- India's domestic 50-over tournament, which he feels is more interesting than the iconic Ashes.

Australia and England are currently locked in a five-match Test series down under. The Ashes series, which has a rich history of over 100 years, began on December 8 in Brisbane, where the first match is being played at The Gabba. When asked why he was not tweeting anything about the series, Jaffer gave witty reply that he is currently more interested in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy than the Ashes.

As far as the Vijay Hazare Trophy is concerned, the preliminary stage of the 2021/22 edition of the tournament is currently taking place in the country, where 38 teams from all over India are competing to win the coveted 50-over cup. The knockout stage is scheduled to begin on December 21.

Ashes 2021-22

England, at the time of writing, was batting at 203/2, with skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan at the crease in their 70s. Earlier, Australia finished their first innings with a mammoth lead of 278 runs, courtesy of some brilliant batting by Travis Head, who made a stylish comeback into the Australian Test squad by hitting a magnificent 152 off 148 balls. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also scored a half-century each for Australia before being dismissed for 94 and 74 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, England was bowled out for just 147 runs in their first innings. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England. Pat Cummins, who was bowling in his debut Test match as Australian captain, picked a fifer to kickstart his journey as his side's new skipper in the longest format.

Image: WasimJaffer/Instagram

