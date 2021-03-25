Wasim Jaffer Takes Ultimate Dig At Tim Paine After India Team Photo Goes Viral, Fans Laugh

The Indian team is on a winning spree currently. After beating Australia in their own backyard in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of 2-1. The Men in Blue trounced England in the Test series (3-1), as well as the T20I series (3-2). Moreover, India made a solid start to the three-match ODI series on Tuesday as they beat England in the series opener by 66 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Wasim Jaffer refers to Tim Paine sledging incident after seeing KL Rahul babysit Hardik Pandya's son

After what Indian captain Virat Kohli described the victory in the first ODI as one of India's sweetest win, the hosts took a day off and relaxed in the hotel by partying on the poolside. The pictures of Indian players, while they were enjoying their time off, went viral on social media as fans showered their love on the photos.

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen relaxing with the team. The veteran cricketer took to Twitter and posted a photo of the group alongside Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others. Shastri also put a lovely caption to the post.

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's chemistry was the highlight of the photo, former Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer made an interesting observation as he pointed out KL Rahul who was standing in the background with Hardik Pandya's son Agastya. Commenting on the same, Wasim Jaffer quipped that Indian wicketkeepers have always been reliable babysitters.

See KL holding baby Agastya there. Indian WK bats are always reliable babysitters ðŸ˜‰ #INDvsENG https://t.co/3PCrEuepTh — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2021

With his comment on KL Rahul, Wasim Jaffer referred to the famous Tim Paine sledging incident from India's tour of Australia in 2018-19. During the tour, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine both used to have a go at each other every time one of them came to bat and it resulted in some very funny banter being heard on the stump mic.

During one of their banters, Tim Paine urged Rishabh Pant to join the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) and babysit his kids while he and his wife Bonnie went to the movies. The Tim Paine sledging was an attempt to invoke a reaction from Pant over him being ignored in favour of MS Dhoni for the ODI series, which were to follow the Tests which were being played. TheTim Paine sledging incident became the source of a lot of memes and eventually, Paine's wife Bonnie even posted a viral picture with Pant that took the internet by storm.

Tim Paine to @RishabPant777 at Boxing Day Test: "You babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?"



*Challenge accepted!* ðŸ‘¶



(ðŸ“¸ Mrs Bonnie Paine) pic.twitter.com/QkMg4DCyDT — ICC (@ICC) January 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the India vs England 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). While the hosts will look to clinch the series, the visitors will play to draw the series level.

SOURCE: KXIP WEBSITE