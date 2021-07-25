Wasim Jaffer Trolls Barmy Army For Slamming Virat Kohli With 'Bar Mein Army?' Remark

The mental game has already started in the build-up to the India vs England five-match Test series with England's Barmy Army taking a dig at Team India skipper Virat Kohli in their latest tweet. The Barmy Army is considered the unofficial '12th man' of the England Cricket team as they travel around the world to support the Three Lions. Former Team India test opener and Ranji legend Wasim Jaffer trolled the Barmy Army for their comment on Kohli.

Wasim Jaffer trolls The Barmy Army

The Barmy Army posted a picture on Twitter in which Virat Kohli can be seen aiming at the target with a bow and an arrow with Wasim Jaffer alongside him. The England supporters decided to spice things up with a message stating that, Team India skipper is out of the upcoming Test series against England as he prepares for Archery in Tokyo. The dig was taken in reference to the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Virat is out of the upcoming Test Series as he's in Tokyo preparing for the Archery.



More to follow.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Lhz5C9ga4Y — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 24, 2021

Wasim Jaffer has been showing his humorous side when it comes to trolling people on social media and he wasn't far behind from taking a sarcastic dig at the Barmy Army. Here's what he had to say on Barmy Army's post

This is not the first time that The Barmy Army has trolled a cricketer. They had earlier shared a video on its Twitter handle in which England pacer Stuart Broad claimed Cameron Bancroft's wicket during the ongoing county match between Durham and Nottinghamshire. The Australian batsman faced just three deliveries before being trapped LBW by Broad for a duck. Sharing the video of his dismissal, Barmy Army wrote Broad with another Australian batsman in his back pocket. David Warner was quick to hit back at the England cricket team's fan club reminding of the country's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

All you need to know about India vs England Test series

With the warm-up match against County XI done and dusted, Team India's next assignment will be the upcoming test series against the host. After tasting against India in India, England will look to settle the score by winning the series at home. Team India will face England in the first Test at Trent Bridge from August 4-8, while the second match will get underway at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

