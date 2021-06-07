Wasim Jaffer Trolls England With Hera Pheri Meme As Eng Vs NZ Ends In Draw

The England Cricket team are slated to feature in a number of high-profile matches in the coming months. The Joe Root-led side kickstarted their home summer by taking on the in-form New Zeland side in the first of their two-match Test series. While both the participating teams entertained fans with their determined approach, the game ultimately ended in a stalemate at the Lord's cricket ground. While the England batters did a fine job at salvaging the contest, they were targeted by former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer for their lack of intent.

Eng vs NZ Test series: Wasim Jaffer mocks England batsmen

The Test series-opener at Lord's was of utmost importance for the two cricketing nations as they look to gain momentum with an inspiring performance. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were on the driver's seat on the penultimate day of the Test match after posting a stiff target of 275 for the hosts. Despite having a well-set Dom Sibley at the crease, England chose to play risk-free cricket in order to save the game.

A number of cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike have expressed their displeasure with the home team's approach on the final day of the game. Wasim Jaffer took to his social media account to blast the England batters in his signature humorous style. The ex-cricketer shared a popular 'Hera Pheri' meme while suggesting that Joe Root and co.'s decision of not going for the kill, in spite of favourable conditions, was not a good advertisement for the longer format.

If you won't even try to chase a target of 3.6 an over at home with no WTC points at stake, when will you ever try? Not a good advert for test cricket😴 #EngvNZ@ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/K4qzAhoe7L — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 6, 2021

Ollie Robinson controversy: Cricketer's international career in jeopardy?

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended pacer Ollie Robinson from international cricket following a massive uproar over his controversial tweets posted in 2012-13. After Stumps on Day 1 of the first ENG vs NZ Test, a series of Robinson's controversial tweets of sexist and racist nature from 2012 emerged on Twitter and went viral in no time. The Ollie Robinson tweets stirred a huge controversy and the debutant had to face a lot of flak from all parts of the cricketing fraternity.

The Ollie Robinson controversy has led to the ECB suspending the player from all international cricket. Furthermore, there will also be a disciplinary investigation for the historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. The statement further said that the 27-year old will not be available for selection for the second and final game of the Eng vs NZ Test series.

When does Eng vs NZ second Test start?

The second Test match between the two teams will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The contest will be played from Thursday, 10 June. After the completion of the two-match series, the Kiwis will lock horns against India in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final (WTC final 2021). India and New Zealand will battle it out in the inaugural WTC Final 2021 from June 18 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

