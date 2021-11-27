Wasim Jaffer Trolls Jimmy Neesham Over 'DRS' Tweet With Kumar Dharmasena Meme

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham has become quite a popular figure on social media thanks to witty tweets and comments he makes on members of the cricket community. The all-rounder on Friday was once again the centre of attention for his tweet on teammate Tom Latham. However, on Saturday, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer decided to troll Neesham over his tweet on Latham.

The left-handed batter (Latham) is currently playing for his team at the India vs New Zealand 1st Test that is underway in Kanpur and on Day 2 he put the team in a strong position scoring an unbeaten 50 runs off 165 balls.

Wasim Jaffer posts Kumar Dharmasena meme to troll Neesham

On Friday, Jimmy Neesham in his tweet wrote that if Tom Latham goes onto score a century then India might go back to refusing to use DRS at home. The tweet by Jimmy Neesham referred to an incident where the Decision Review System (DRS) saved Latham after the on-field umpire ruled him out. In the 56th over of the Kiwi innings, India appealed for a caught-behind from a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery which the umpire gave out. However, Latham reviewed the decision and TV replays showed there was no edge.

If Tommy Latham gets a ton here India might go back to refusing to use DRS at home 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 26, 2021

Wasim Jaffer, who is also known for his witty tweets which contain memes from movies trolled Neesham with a Kumar Dharmasena meme. He captioned the post, "We like DRS Jimmy, both the system and the human". The picture of Kumar Dharmasena had written on it, 'Hello I'm Dharmasena. Friends call me DRS.'

We like DRS Jimmy, both the system and the human 😏 #INDvNZ https://t.co/58SpWJTT3E pic.twitter.com/lV9lC7KKiG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 27, 2021

India vs New Zealand Day 3 update

After bowling out India for 345 on Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, New Zealand looked in complete control of the match till Axar Patel unleashed a storm on the Kiwi batters. From a score of 161/1 at the end of 70 overs on Day 3, New Zealand was struggling at 240/5 at the end of 110 overs. Patel took three wickets. The other two wickets were taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, who gave India the first break in the form of Will Young, and Umesh Yadav, who dismissed Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.