Wasim Jaffer Trolls Michael Vaughan With Lagaan Meme For 'India Saved By Weather' Remark

England's former skipper Michael Vaughan faced the wrath of Indian cricket fans after he tried to mock Team India as session 1 of day 1 of WTC Final was washed out. As heavy rain continued to pour, Michael Vaughan on Friday took to his Twitter handle and mocked Team India by saying that Virat Kohli & Co. have been saved by the weather. Following this, Vaughan had to face severe criticism on social media. Now, India's former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has trolled Vaughan over his remark.

Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious Lagaan meme to troll Michael Vaughan

As soon as Michael Vaughan wrote, 'I see India have been saved by the weather', Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter handle and retweeted his statement. However, Wasim Jaffer shared a meme of a famous Bollywood movie 'Lagaan' in which a team from rural pre-Independence India beats a semi-professional Colonial England cricket team comprising English Army and bureaucratic officers. Wasim Jaffer shared the meme and wrote, 'Meanwhile rest of the teams watching the WTC Finals' with an emoji and using the hashtag of 'If you know you know'.

Michael Vaughan's 'favourites' New Zealand for WTC Final

Michael Vaughan had earlier backed New Zealand to win the WTC Final. Speaking to SparkSport, Michael Vaughan said "New Zealand (will win). English conditions, the Duke ball, and India on the back of a busy schedule. They’ll arrive pretty much a week before and go straight into it. New Zealand have two Test matches, you could argue warmups against England to get them prepared for the final".

Again, after England's batting line-up collapsed on Day 3, Michael Vaughan hailed New Zealand and called them a high-class team who knows to read the situation be it from batting, bowling, or fielding perspective. Vaughan reiterated that it will be fancy for him to see New Zealand defeating India in the WTC Final.

India vs New Zealand Day 1 WTC Final: Current Match Status

Finally, a ray of hope has appeared for the cricket fans, as the heavy downpour in Southampton has stopped. The BCCI on its Twitter handle shared the match update and revealed that the match officials will do the inspection around 7:30 PM (IST). Meanwhile, a Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

