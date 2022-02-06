Wasim Jaffer Uses Big B's 'Parampara' Meme To Troll Vaughan Post India's U-19 WC Triumph

Wasim Jaffer's Twitter banter with former England skipper Michael Vaughan continues as the former India opener took a hilarious dig at the former England cricketer post the Indian team's U-19 World Cup win.

India U19 team defeated England U-19 by 4 wickets in the final to win the U-19 World Cup in a low scoring encounter.

U-19 World Cup Final: Wasim Jaffer takes hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan

Wasim Jaffer in his tweet pointed out at India U-19's performance in the last four U-19 World Cup tournaments. He even used the image of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in the tweet to troll Michael Vaughan.

The image used is from the Bollywood movie 'Mohabbatein' which was released back in the year 2000. India in the last four U-19 World Cup appearances have been finalists in 2016 and 2020, while they won the title in 2018 and now in 2022.

Finalists 2016

Champions 2018

Finalists 2020

Champions 2022 🇮🇳

Some things never change eh @MichaelVaughan 😏 #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/BFYbGI9Oob — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 6, 2022

U-19 World Cup: India vs England recap

England captain Tom Prest after winning the toss decided to bat first but the team did not start well, losing two quick wickets, courtesy of India's left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar. Raja Bawa, who had a good tournament, got into the act with a wicket just when it looked like George Thomas had brought England's innings back on track.

After dismissing opener Thomas, Raj Bawa picked up the wickets of William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed and Joshua Boyden. Bawa picked up 5 wickets by giving away just 31 runs. Ravi Kumar backed him up with 4 wickets, while Kaushal Tambe had one wicket, bowling out England U-19 for 189 in 44.5 overs.

India, chasing 190 for a win, lost an early wicket as well, but Harnoor Singh and vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed steadied the innings. Rasheed looked solid but was dismissed right after scoring his half-century. Skipper Yah Dhull followed in quick succession as England looked to find their way back into the match.

Nishant Sidhu though, held his nerve at one end and along with Raj Bawa, put on a 67-run stand, which took the game away from England. Dinesh Bana finished the match with a six and sealed the win for India.