Wasim Jaffer's Comparison Of Lord's Pitch To Indian KEBAB Draws Hilarious Reactions

The English cricketing summer has gotten underway with the England vs New Zealand first Test at the iconic Lord's in London. Having won the toss, Kane Williamson decided to bat first. Ahead of the series opener between the two sides, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer hilariously reacted to the first look of the Lord's pitch.

Jaffer has been entertaining cricket fans with his hysterical tweets and memes for some time now. The Indian veteran once again tickled the funny bone of his Twitter followers by comparing the Lord's pitch to a famous Indian delicacy. The first look at the surface at Lord's went viral on social media before the start of England vs New Zealand first Test and it was difficult to distinguish the pitch from the ground due to its similar green colour.

Reacting to the same, Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a photo of the Lord's pitch. Referring to the green nature of the pitch, Jaffer hilariously compared the surface to a famous Indian dish 'Hara Bhara Kebab'. Here's a look at Jaffer's tweet.



Looks like England ordered Hara bhara kebab for starters 😛 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Er8KkJa8GG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 2, 2021

Wasim Jaffer's tweet left fans in stitches. Several reactions poured in as fans came up with rib-tickling reactions. A certain section of fans also ran a meme riot and further roasted the Lord's pitch. Here's a look at a few reactions.



Joe root & Eng team: pic.twitter.com/Ut0jm6P5vL — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) June 2, 2021

Pitch kaha hay pic.twitter.com/efPiPv3XLX — Pratik Sudeer (@Sudhir_baab) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile swing bowlers- pic.twitter.com/dbZjO76zBc — Reverse Swinging Beamer (@NajayazFulltoss) June 2, 2021

They were unhappy to see loss of greenary which cozes global warming so they decide to make lawn on pitch

Great initiative 🤩🤩🤩 — 🇮🇳KING KOHLI WEARS MASK 😷 (@Doc_Cricketer) June 2, 2021

Green pitch: Nobody bats an eye

Turning/cracked pitch: Everybody looses their mind — kavishparekh (@kavishparekh1) June 2, 2021

Now no body will crib on pitch , but whn it's spin Friendly tracks thn all hell break loose,this is how biased the western media is. — Ravi Krishnarpan (@RAVIKRISHNARPAN) June 2, 2021

England pitches by the time WTC final starts.. pic.twitter.com/ESjllChaTa — Ajinkya Barge🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TheReal_Ajinkya) June 2, 2021



It is worth mentioning that during the India vs England series earlier this year, there was a lot of outcry over the spin conducive pitches that were used. Former England cricketers like Michael Vaughan among others had deemed the surface 'unfit' for Test cricketer. Wasim Jaffer's latest tweet looks like a dig towards all the critics that lambasted Indian wickets.

Eng vs NZ live score update

Having opted to bat first, the Kiwi openers got their side off to a brilliant start. Tom Latham and debutant Devon Conway batted positively and posted 72 runs before the former was dismissed for 23 by debutant Ollie Robinson. At the time of publishing this article, New Zealand's scoreboard read 72/1 after 19 overs with Conway batting on 37 and Kane Williamson unbeaten on 6.

England vs New Zealand live streaming details

The England vs New Zealand live streaming will be covered by the Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans with the query of England vs New Zealand where to watch in India can tune into Sony SIX channel. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to witness the Test match live from India. To catch the Eng vs NZ live score, fans can tune into social media handles of the two teams.

England vs New Zealand 2021: Lord's Test stats

According to Lord's Test stats, out of the 139 Tests played at the iconic venue, the sides batting first have won 50 games as compared to the teams batting second who have emerged victorious on 39 occasions. The average first innings score at Lord's is 312 whereas the average second innings score is 298. Considering the history at the venue, New Zealand have rightly decided to bat first but the hosts are a force to reckon with in their home conditions which is why fans are in for a cracking contest in the next five days.

