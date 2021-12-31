Wasim Jaffer's Sly Dig At Australia On Justin Langer's Image: 'Only One Team Can...'

Former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer made a sneaky jab at Australia on Friday while commenting on a photo of Australian head coach Justin Langer. In a post shared by ESPNcricinfo on Twitter, Langer was seen raising his index finger in a manner that signifies out in cricket. Fans were requested to caption the photo by ESPNcricinfo. "Only one team can beat Australia at home," Jaffer remarked in the comments section, referring to India's thrashing of Australia earlier this year.

Only one team can beat Australia at home 😉 #Ashes https://t.co/YrV92WKGuZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 31, 2021

India beat the Aussies at home earlier this year to win its second consecutive Test series in Australia. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side came from the back of a humiliating defeat in the first Test of the series to win the four-match bilateral encounter 2-1. Jaffer's comment comes amid the ongoing Ashes series in Australia, where England have failed to register even a single win in the three games that they have played so far. Jaffer's comment has already garnered nearly 15,000 likes since being shared on Twitter a couple of hours ago.

India win the Test series in Australia

As far as India's victory in Australia is concerned, the visiting side went down in a humiliating fashion in the first Test match after being bowled out for their lowest ever Test total of 36 runs. The second game of the series saw India make a strong comeback to win level the series 1-1. The third Test in Sydney was drawn by India after a valiant effort by Rishabh Pant with bat and a crucial partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. The fourth and final Test of the series saw India dealing a shocking blow to Australia by becoming the first team since 1989 to win a Test match at The Gabba.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered its first Test victory in Centurion after it beat South Africa by 113 runs in the Boxing Day Test match. India posted a mammoth total of 327 runs in their first innings and then bowled the home side out for 197 runs. India then scored 174 runs in their second innings and dismissed the Proteas for 191 runs.

Image: AP/WasimJaffer/Twitter