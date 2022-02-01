Last Updated:

'Wasn't Able To Show My Talent': Avesh Khan Decodes How IPL Determined His India Selection

While speaking to Star Sports, Avesh Khan said he wasn't able to display his talent in the IPL for a long time as he was getting only a few games to play.

Image: @delhicapitals/BCCI


Indian pacer Avesh Khan has credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for being able to prove his mettle at the highest level of the sport. Khan was recently named in India's squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies. The 25-year-old has now hailed the cash-rich IPL for his success and called it the reason behind his selection in the Indian squad. Khan played for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, where he picked 24 wickets in 16 matches.

During a conversation with Star Sports, Khan stated he wasn't able to display his knack in the IPL for a long time as he was getting only a few games to play. Khan credited Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting for the change in his fortune. Khan said it was Ponting who gave him regular opportunities to play and said that the former Australian skipper had once told him that he would soon play for India.

"Because I played every match last season, the IPL was extremely beneficial to me. I participated in 16 games. I've only had a few opportunities to play in the last two years, and I haven't been able to showcase my abilities. I started playing in the IPL 2021 from the first match, and it felt great. I was selected for Team India and given the opportunity to play in the New Zealand series as a result of the IPL," Khan said on Star Sports.

Avesh Khan's IPL stats

Khan was picked in the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand last November. However, the young pacer did not get an opportunity to feature in any of the three games that were played between India and New Zealand. Khan could get his first opportunity to play in India colours in the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies.

Khan finished IPL 2021 as the second-highest wicket-taker after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel. Khan made an impact with his skills in almost every game for Delhi Capitals. The Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer has been released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. Khan will be a hot property in the auction, where teams will be fighting to acquire his services.

Image: @delhicapitals/BCCI

