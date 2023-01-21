'Wasn't My Favorite': Sachin Responds To RP Singh's Apology For Runout At Bowler's End

Former Indian cricketers RP Singh and Aakash Chopra recently recalled how the former pacer was once involved in running out Indian cricket stalwart Sachin Tendulkar at the non-striker’s end. Singh and Chopra were present in the commentary box of the ongoing SA20 tournament when they recalled the incident. It came right after Pretoria Capitals’ Theunis de Bruyn was run out at the non-striker’s end after the ball brushed off bowler Alzarri Joseph’s leg.

Revealing his thoughts about the dismissal, Chopra mentioned that it was strange to consider it a legitimate wicket while running out a batter at the non-striker’s end for backing up before the delivery while turning down the idea that it doesn’t involve skill. “It is a run out at the non-striker's end for sure but I have a question for you. Where is the skill in this? The ball just hit the his (bowler's) leg and then went to the stumps. Have you ever done something like this?” said Chopra.

Shedding his thoughts on the live broadcast, the former India pacer replied, “I have never been able to run out someone after the ball hit a part of my body while bowling but then I did hit a straight drive once while batting and the player at the non-striker's end was run out because of that”. On being asked about the batter, Singh revealed that it was none other than the legendary Tendulkar.

Watch: RP Singh, Aakash Chopra recall Sachin Tendulkar’s runout at non-striker’s end

“I had apologised right then. Sorry for having hit the ball like that, please forgive me,” Singh added. While Chopra was heard apologising to Tendulkar on air, he also put out a tweet mentioning the legend and saying sorry. “Sorry again, @sachin_rt paji,” Chopra tweeted. Replying to the apology, Tendulkar put out a hilarious tweet that became a talking point for fans on social media.

“For once, the straight drive wasn’t my favorite shot! @cricketaakash. @rpsingh bhaiyya toh batting karte samay bhi wicket lete the!(RP Singh used to take wickets even when batting!),” the legendary cricketer tweeted. Replying to the tweet, a fan said, “I still remember that match , i was not happy with @rpsingh ...i through why he had played that shot”.