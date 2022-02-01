Watch: Afghan Batter Follows In Rashid Khan's Footsteps, Mimics Dhoni's Helicopter Shot

Since former Indian captain MS Dhoni popularised the helicopter shot, it has been a favourite of cricketers in white-ball games all over the world. The shot has recently acquired popularity in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where hitters, particularly those of Afghan descent, are regularly using it to knock massive sixes in the slog overs. Islamabad United player Rahmanullah Gurbaz recently played the shot during a match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Gurbaz blasted a stunning six off Sohail Khan's delivery during the 16th over of the innings. Gurbaz flicked his wrists as the full delivery fell between the middle and leg stumps, ensuring the ball exited the ground, going over the midwicket fence. Gurbaz hit another six off the next delivery before finishing the over with a boundary. In the following over, England hitter Alex Hales concluded the chase for United by hitting three boundaries off Ben Cutting's bowling.

Gurbaz scored 27 runs off 16 balls, including two sixes and one boundary. The video has gone viral on social media where fans are lauding Gurbaz's brilliant hitting. "Oh, that's a helicopter. High and long and there it goes, all the way for a six," the commentator was heard saying in the background as the ball flew to the stands.

Gurbaz is not the first Afghan batter to play the helicopter shot. All-rounder Rashid Khan played a helicopter shot of his own during one of the PSL games last week.

whats up with afghanistan and the helicopter pic.twitter.com/kdyLmXAd1P — Jazib (@JazibChaudry) January 30, 2022

America ne Afghanistan mein bohat helicopters chalaye the toh saare Afghan ab helicopter seekh gaye 😂 — Shah 🇵🇰 (@goshteater1) January 30, 2022

We respect Dhoni for bringing that invoation in cricket — عالم فدایی (@Wrarh1) January 31, 2022

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

As far as the match is concerned, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first at the National Stadium in Karachi. Islamabad United restricted Peshawar Zalmi for 168/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a 70-run knock by West Indies player Sherfane Rutherford.

Ben Cutting and Shoaib Malik also contributed by scoring 26 and 25 runs respectively. Yasir Khan and Haider Ali were the only batters who contributed for the Zalmis at the top as they scored 14 and 15 runs respectively.

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf picked two wickets for United, while Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan scalped one wicket each. Islamabad United took only 15.5 overs to finish the chase as they scored 172 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

Paul Stirling and Alex Hales opened the batting for United and scored 112 runs between them. Stirling was dismissed run-out for 57 off 25 balls. Hales remained unbeaten at 82 off 54 balls.

Image: JazibChaudry/Twitter