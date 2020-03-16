WATCH: After Khaleel Ahmed Got 'caked' For His 'Man Of The Match' Performance, Here's Why Celebrations In The Sunrisers Hyderabad Camp Doubled

The celebrations continued in the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp after their convincing nine-wicket win over two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Cake-cutting was the theme of the day for the 'Orange Army' as they celebrated their win.

After Man of the Match Khaleel Ahmed was asked to cut the cake and his team-mates put the cake on his face, there was another special member who got the opportunity to cut the cake after SRH's win. That special person was none other than star SRH batsman Yusuf Pathan's younger son Raiyaan. It was little Raiyaan's birthday and this day also coincided with the victory of his father's win. The Jr. Pathan is greeted by SRH team-mates and the support staff while he makes his way to cut the cake in his father's arms. Initially, it seems that the kid is nervous. He is then seen shaking his fist and Yusuf also motivates his son by shaking his fist in a triumphant manner. Raiyaan then cuts the cake as the 'Orange Army' sings 'Happy Birthday To You' and shout 'Hip-Hip Hurray'.

This adorable video of Jr. Pathan cutting the cake was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

Jr. Pathan AKA 'Raiyaan - The Bahubali' celebrated his birthday on the winning side last night 🎉🎂#OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/L6pJzF4URj — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 22, 2019

By the virtue of their comprehensive win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made their way into the top four which has also kept their playoff hopes alive. They are now at the fourth spot after having registered five wins from nine games with 10 points. Khaleel Ahmed was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his impressive bowling performance. The 21-year-old medium pacer picked up the wickets of Kolkata's top three batsmen Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill. He finished his bowling spell with figures of 3/33 in his four overs at an economy of 8.25. Chris Lynn's 47-ball 51 helped KKR reach a respectable total of 159/8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH made a merry of this run chase as their in-form opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched in a 131-run opening stand. The 'Orange Army' reached the target in the 15th over.

