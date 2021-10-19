Ahead of the scheduled T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, a major debate has sparked off whether India should compete against Pakistan amid the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami too gave his take on the issue and discussed it with some facts regarding cricket between the two countries.

Arnab Goswami stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) receives its fifty per cent funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Further, he added that fifty per cent of ICC's revenue is generated from India. Arnab Goswami thereby suggested that India should forfeit the match with Pakistan and instead prioritise its national interests.

"I say forfeit the match, lose the points and the tournament. But don't lose your national interest. One or two points won't make a difference to us," said Arnab Goswami

The debate of whether India should play against Pakistan has also gained momentum in political circles across the country. Many political leader and parties have displayed their strong opposition against the decision to compete with Pakistan. Moreover, they have also opined that India should not play against Pakistan as tensions loom between the two sides with regards to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The debate started after a spate of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir. It mainly began after Arbind Sah, a non-local, was shot dead in Srinagar on Saturday, and his father demanded that India should call off their T20 World Cup game against Pakistan in protest against the targeted civilian killings in the valley.

BCCI's Rajeev Shukla bats for India-Pakistan WC match

However, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla backed the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, telling reporters on Monday that 'commitments' had been made which could not be backed out of. He also condemned the killings and stated that strict action should be taken against Pakistan-backed terrorists and organisations.