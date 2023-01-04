Watch: Axar Patel Justifies Hardik’s Faith, Hands India A 2-run Win With Heroic 20th Over

Team India allrounder Axar Patel became a major talking point in the Indian cricketing circle after his heroic performance for the national team against Sri Lanka. Team India kicked off their T20I series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday with a thrilling two-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Axar made a notable contribution with the bat in the first innings, the all-rounder left everyone stunned by bowling a phenomenal last over in the second innings, where he defended 13 runs.

After Harshal Patel conceded 16 runs in the 19th over of the match, captain Hardik Pandya surprised everyone with his decision to bring in Axar to bowl the final over. It seemed like a sketchy decision initially as the left-arm spinner had conceded 21 runs in the first two overs he bowled. However, the 28-year-old reposed Hardik’s faith in him by bowling a sensational last over.

Axar Patel defends 13 runs in the final over

Sri Lanka needed 13 runs off six balls to surpass India’s total of 162 runs and win the series opener. Axar started off with a wide delivery in the 20th over, before conceding a single. While the second ball was a dot, Chamika Karunaratne hit the spinner for a mammoth six in the third ball.

The fourth delivery was another beautiful dot ball, Kasun Rajitha was runout in the fifth delivery while looking to complete a double. This reduced Sri Lanka’s winning equation to four runs off the final ball. In the final delivery, Dilshan Madushanka was runout and India bowled out Sri Lanka on 160 runs.

Axar Patel partnered Deepak Hooda to stitch a 68-run unbeaten partnership

Earlier in the first innings of the match, Axar partnered Deepak Hooda, as both players added an unbeaten partnership of 68 runs for the sixth wicket. The duo rescued India from 94/5 and took their total to 162/5 at the end of 20 overs in the first T20I. Hooda and Axar helped India reach the total by scoring 41 off 23 and 31 off 20 respectively. Hooda smashed four sixes and a four during his knock, while Axar hit three fours and a six.