Watch: Axar Patel's 'power-blast' Six That Wiped Out MS Dhoni's Long-standing ODI Record

Axar Patel proved his mettle as an all-rounder on Sunday as he helped India win the second One-Day International against West Indies. Thanks to Patel's stellar performance, India beat the West Indies by 2 wickets to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest. Patel picked one wicket in the first innings before hitting an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls to help his side chase down the mammoth target of 312 runs.

In the process, Patel also broke a long-standing ODI record of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Patel's knock of 64 runs included five maximums, which is now the most by an Indian batter at No. 7 or lower in a successful run chase in 50-over cricket. Dhoni had held the record for several years courtesy of his three sixes in an ODI run chase against West Indies in 2005. Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan had equalled Dhoni's record on two occasions, both of which came in 2011 against South Africa and Ireland.

Patel also hit the second fastest ODI fifty for India against West Indies. Patel's half-century came off just 27 balls, which is the second best for an Indian batter against West Indies in men's ODI in terms of balls faced. Former India captain Kapil Dev, who won the 1983 World for the nation, holds the record for hitting the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian batter against West Indies. He had achieved the feat off just 22 balls in 1983.

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI

Earlier in the game, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first. The home side scored 311/6 in 50 overs courtesy of a century from Shai Hope, who was playing his 100th ODI game last night. Pooran also contributed to the total with a well-made 74 off 77 balls. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King scored 39 and 35 runs, respectively. Shardul Thakur picked three wickets for India, while Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal each picked one wicket. Debutant Avesh Khan went wicketless in the game.

India chased down the target with 2 balls remaining thanks to some power-packed batting performances from Shubman Gill (43), Shreyas Iyer (63), Sanju Samson (54), and Axar Patel (64*). Deepak Hooda also contributed by hitting 33 off 36 balls. Patel was named the player of the match for his incredible all-round performance.



Image: AP