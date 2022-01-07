Watch: Ben Stokes' Miraculous Escape As Ball Hits The Stumps But Bails Don't Fall

England all-rounder Ben Stokes received another chance at the crease on Friday after he was given out off a delivery which touched his stumps but did not cause the bails to fall off. The incident occurred in the 31st over of England's first innings on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test match in Sydney.

After a Cameron Green delivery touched Stokes' off stump and went straight to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, he was ruled out LBW by umpire Paul Rieffel. Stokes immediately reviewed the call, and replays showed the ball striking the top of his off stump, but the bails did not fall off. The decision was overturned by the TV umpire and Stokes was given another go at the crease.

Stokes went on to score a magnificent 66 off 91 balls before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Stokes had come to the crease when England was reeling at 36-4 in 21 overs. The all-rounder forged a crucial partnership with Johny Bairstow to take England to 164 runs before he got out LBW off Lyon's delivery in the 51st over. Bairstow, on the other hand, is still intact in the middle and is batting at an unbeaten score of 63 off 92 balls.

Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test

As far as the ongoing fourth Ashes Test is concerned, England is trailing by 249 runs after Australia put a mammoth total on the board in the first innings. Batting first, the home side scored 416 runs on the back of a brilliant century by Usman Khawaja, who made his comeback to the Australian Test squad after a gap of three years. Steve Smith, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc also contributed with the bat for Australia in the first innings.

England, on the other hand, has scored 173/5 in 53 overs in their first innings. The opening pair of Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley once again struggled to put runs on the board. England skipper Joe Root was dismissed for a duck by Scott Boland. Dawid Malan was removed by Green for just 3 runs.

Image: cricket.com.au/Twitter