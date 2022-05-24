Watch: Bowler Nails Perfect Unplayable Swing To Send Off Batter, Latter Reacts In Surprise

English club cricketer Jonah Handy has become one of the most talked-about players in the past few hours, courtesy of his incredible effort to bowl a sheering inswinger to dismiss Hadleigh batter Kudzai Maunze. The video of Handy’s impressive ball was shared on social media by his team Mildenhall Cricket Club, which is going viral on all platforms. In the video, pacer Handy can be seen delivering an unplayable swing and disrupts the batter’s stumps, after pitching the ball well outside the off-stump.

The ball swung in late after pitching well wide of the over-the-wicket angle before striking the stumps. The match was being played between the first team of Hadleigh CC and the second XI of Mildenhall CC at the Mildenhall Cricket Ground. The home team went on to lose the match by 78 runs, as they were restricted at 168/7 while chasing a target of 247 runs.

Watch the video of the incredible inswinger by Jonah Handy:

Oh my word.



We've just been sent the delivery of the summer - look at the swing on that 🤯🔥



via @MildenhallCrick & @Frogboxlive pic.twitter.com/wvSKY7VfHo — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) May 23, 2022

How did the fans react?

The video quickly went viral on social media, as it was extensively shared by the cricket fans, who also replied to it with interesting tweets. “Batsmen will be thinking that what did I do wrong here,” a fan wrote. At the same time, other fans saw the funny side of it.

Batsmen will be thinking that what did I do wrong here. pic.twitter.com/pohEj1Zfgc — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) May 23, 2022

I watched it about 20 times this morn. I think it’s a good leave 😂😂😂 — William Jones (@BIG_WIJ) May 23, 2022

Good ball, did a bit…although I think the point folk are missing here is: why was the batsman leaving a wide half volley? — Alan Villiers (@vills76) May 23, 2022

You just know that he bowls into the side of the nets at training — Matt Curzon (@M_C_Curzon) May 23, 2022

What else happened in the match?

Batting in the first innings, Hadleigh notched up 246 runs on the board in 48.4 overs before getting all out. Opener Malon Dias played a knock of 45 runs in 73 balls, while his partner was dismissed cheaply. Skipper Josh Davey scored the maximum of 65 runs in 96 balls, whereas Thomas Piddington contributed with 53 runs off 45 balls.

Maunze’s dismissal was the only wicket Handy took during his time on the field, and returned with the figures of 1/54 in 10 overs. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Ryan Clark hit 48 runs in 97 balls, but all the other Mildenhall batters failed to get things going for them. They were only able to score 168 runs in 50 overs, at the loss of seven wickets.

(Image: @mildenhallcc/Instagram)