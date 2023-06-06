WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara Names The 'most Talented Player' And Its Not Kohli Or Gill

The Indian team is all set to play against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The world's biggest event in the longest format of cricket will begin from June 7, 2023, and will go on till June 11, 2023. Team India will be making its second consecutive appearance in the WTC Final.

The World Test Championship Final is the first ICC summit clash for Rohit Sharma the captain and he will try his level best to end his team's winless run at the ICC events. In a video uploaded by the International Cricket Council, the Indian players were asked to define Rohit Sharma in one word. While Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami called him 'hitman', KS Bharat called him 'relaxed'. Mohammed Siraj believes that Rohit is a good 'puller' of a cricket ball.

However, Rohit's teammate Cheteshwar Pujara feels that he is the most talented batsman.

READ: 'Once-in-a-lifetime moment': Shardul Thakur on his chances of playing WTC 2023 Final

'One of the most talented players': Cheteshwar Pujara

As per Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma is a 'class' player. The most appealing reaction in the whole video was of Cheteshwar Pujara as he believed that Rohit is, "One of the most talented players, as a captain he has been doing really well and he is also very calm". Shardul Thakur called him a funny guy and said that he has known him since childhood.

READ: 'It will be bouncy that is one thing': Oval groundsman reveals how the pitch for WTC final will behave

Returning to the World Test Championship Final 2023, the Indian cricket team has been practicing hard for more than a week and also has quality players like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

The team also has a quality pace attack and Mohammed Shami has been in sublime form ahead of the IND vs AUS WTC Final. Mohammed Siraj will be assisting him as the second new ball bowler whereas, R Ashwin (if he plays) and Ravindra Jadeja will be having the responsibility to take wickets in the middle overs.

Australia has also been preparing well for the WTC 2023 Final. The defiant Aussies under Pat Cummins will be aiming to win the WTC mace ahead of the Ashes 2023. The team also sustained a major blow ahead of the final as they lost Josh Hazlewood due to a side strain.