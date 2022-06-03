Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has been in fabulous form in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast tournament, playing for the Northamptonshire team. In the team’s last match against Leicestershire, Lynn made headlines for hitting his third century in T20 cricket, which consisted of three sixes and 12 fours in total. Apart from his knock, Lynn is making headlines for hitting a mammoth six during Northamptonshire Steelbacks’ previous match against Durham, which landed inside the backyard of a house adjacent to the Wantage Road Stadium.

The video of the ball landing in the backyard was shared on social media by a user, which was then re-shared by the team itself, with the caption, “This is one of the best tweets we've ever seen. Wait for it... shot @lynny50!”. Including the six in the video, Lynn hit a total of eight sixes and four fours against Durham, which powered the team to a mammoth first innings total of 223/4. Lynn scored 83 runs off 46 balls at a strike rate of 180.43 and was supported by Ben Curran’s knock of 71 runs in 43 balls.

Watch Chris Lynn's six landing in the backyard of the house:

This is one of the best tweets we've ever seen 😂



Wait for it... shot @lynny50! 💣 https://t.co/oRaI4dBu5x — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) May 27, 2022

The team went ahead to bowl out Durham on 192 in the penultimate over as Northamptonshire won the match by 31 runs. After starting their campaign with a loss against Birmingham Bears by 125 runs on May 26, Northamptonshire scripted a comeback against Durham on May 27. Their next game against Nottinghamshire ended with no result, while they defeated Leicestershire in their latest game, courtesy of Lynn’s century.

Watch highlights of Chris Lynn's century against Leicestershire:

One word to describe this innings from Chris Lynn? 🤔



106 Runs | 66 Balls | 12 Fours | 3 Sixes 💣 pic.twitter.com/oAU9R7kHJM — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) June 2, 2022

Jimmy Neesham hits 75 off 30 balls in debut for Northamptonshire

Alongside Lynn, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham hit a big knock of 75 runs in 30 balls making his debut in the tournament and set up a first-innings total of 227/1. Leicestershire managed to reach 185/9 in 20 overs and ended up losing the hard-fought match. On the bowling front, ban Sanderson returned with the best figures of 3/30 in four overs, while Freddie Heldreich also contributed with 3/42 in four overs. Neesham yet again contributed with a match-winning 2/26, while Tom Taylor took one wicket.

(Image: @NorthantsCCC/Twitter)