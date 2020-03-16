WATCH: David Warner's Reaction As Daughter Ivy Mae Adorably Cheers From The Stands Is Making Netizens Go 'aww'

The clash between last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad started on an adorable note as David Warner's daughter Ivy Mae was seen cheering for her father from the stands. Warner's little princess showed the digital placard which read 'GO DADDY'. Meanwhile, the explosive Australian opening batsman who was in a team huddle got to know what was going on. He looked behind and then had a laugh with his teammates. Warner once again looked behind and was seen to be touched by his daughter's gesture that he started clapping. This adorable video was shared on Twitter. Here's the video.

Even the netizens were carried away by the little kid's support for her dad and they felt adorable.

oh man, this soo adorable ❤️ — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) April 17, 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to resurrect their campaign when they host the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The 2016 champions now find themselves at the sixth spot in the points tables after their three consecutive losses. They have only managed six points in their seven games.

Chennai Super Kings had won the toss and elected to bat first. Suresh Raina was CSK's stand-in captain as MS Dhoni was rested for this match due to a back spasm. The defending champions got off to a flying start as openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis added 79 runs for the first wicket. However, once both were dismissed in quick succession, CSK batsmen could not offer much resistance as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, some late resistance from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK get to a respectable total of 132/5 in their 20 overs.

Shane Watson was the top-scorer for CSK. He played a solid cameo of a 31-ball 45.

