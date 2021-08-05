Watch: Dinesh Karthik Goes For A Ride Around Nottingham Before Play On Day 2

Dinesh Karthik may not be in contention for a berth in the Indian team, but that hasn’t stopped him from exploring new avenues. Having last played International Cricket during the 2019 World Cup semi-final, the cricketer is currently working as a commentator. 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik made his debut as a commentator in the World Test Championship final in Southampton back in June.

At present, he is a part of the commentary panel in India’s ongoing five-match Test series against England. The opening Test started on August 4, and the visitors bowled their opposition out for 183 runs. Karthik, in the meantime, took time out to take a trip around Nottingham. He rode a mini scooter and explored the city ahead of the second day’s play.

England vs India: DK interviews Virat Kohli

Fascinating interview with @imVkohli on @SkyCricket by @DineshKarthik.

What a magnificent leader and man. The very epitome of a disciplined, focused, professional and mentally strong elite sportsman. So impressive. No wonder he's the best batsman & captain in the world. pic.twitter.com/GGVeu9oc7R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 5, 2021

Before the start of the first Test, Dinesh Kartik sat down with Virat Kohli, to interview the all-format skipper of the Indian cricket team. During the chat, Kohli opened up on his struggles when he had a torrid time playing in England back in 2014. The 32-year-old batsman averaged around 13 in the Test series back then and was unable to score even a single half-century.

Kohli stated how he found it tough to find a helping hand before Sachin Tendulkar’s words of wisdom helped him out. The Delhi-born hasn’t had a great outing in the first Test from the personal front. He bagged a golden duck after James Anderson found his outside edge, caught by Jos Buttler. Prior to dismissing Kohli, Anderson had also got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara.

As far as DK is concerned, after his commentary stint in the England vs India Test series, the player will fly to the UAE for the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League. In the tournament, he plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, who didn’t have healthy outings in the first leg three months ago.

The player also earlier speaking in a cricket podcast made his intentions clear stating he wants to represent India in at least one of the next two World Cups. The player stated that India might need a middle-order batsman and that he will look to make a comeback.

Image credits: Sky Sports Twitter (Screengrab)