Watch: Dinesh Karthik Hilariously Replies To Ex-coach Ravi Shastri's 'easy-game' Remark

The Indian cricket team won the 2nd T20I against Australia on Friday night and levelled the three-match series at 1-1. While Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah starred for India in the 1st inning with notable wicket-taking contributions, skipper Rohit Sharma led the team from the front in the second innings with an unbeaten knock of 46 runs in 20 balls. However, veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik played a stunning cameo of 10 runs in two balls.

Watch: Team India's winning moments after winning in the 2nd T20I

It’s never an easy game: Dinesh Karthik

Citing Karthik’s match-winning strike rate of 500 in the post-match interview, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said, “So India has levelled the series and the finisher is with us. DK, two balls, piece of cake, 6, 4 thank you very much”. In response to the former Team India head coach you are the one who taught me to say, it’s never an easy game Ravi bhai. Don’t go back on this. It’s a hard game, you know how it is”.

Watch: Dinesh Karthik's post-match interview

What else happened during the India vs Australia, 2nd T20I?

Karthik came out to bat at no. 5 for India, following the dismissal of Hardik Pandya on the individual score of 9 runs in 9 balls. Facing his first delivery of the match, Karthik slogged the ball, delivered on the leg stump, towards the fine leg fence for a six. In the next ball, the 37-year-old played a pull shot towards the fine leg fence, which went for a four.

Meanwhile, shedding his on the match, Karthik added, “I thought Josh Hazlewood would bowl but I came up with my plan for Sams. It's all about executing on the day. I always pride myself on finishing it off. Two people shone today. Rohit with the bat and Axar with the ball. From a series standpoint, it is great to go from Hyderabad 1-1."

Earlier in the game, Australia reached 90/5 in eight overs courtesy of Cameron Green. Matthew Wade’s clinical batting efforts. While Axar returned with the figures of 2/13, Bumrah made a comeback into the squad and dismissed Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. Meanwhile, Kohli also scored 11 runs during his short stay.