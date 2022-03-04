Watch: Dravid's Brilliant Tribute To Virat Kohli On Eve Of 100th Test Is Winning Hearts

Virat Kohli achieved a major milestone on Friday when he took the field for Team India in his 100th Test match. Virat Kohli's 100th test also sees him join an elite list of former Indian players who achieved the feat, which also includes current Team India coach Rahul Dravid. To celebrate the special occasion Rahul David presented Virat Kohli with a special cap and he did that with a very special speech before the start of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Rahul Dravid's speech for Virat Kohli on achieving a major milestone

Virat Kohli became only the 12th Indian player to reach the 100 Test mark. During the felicitation ceremony, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and the entire Team India were present on the sidelines.

Rahul Dravid while presenting the cap to Virat Kohli said, "It's a testament to everything that is great in our sport... sweat, discipline, courage, skill, determination, desire, focus, you had it all. You had a great journey. You can be very proud of not only playing the 100th Test match but also for the great journey that you have navigated through. Congratulations to you and your family on this fantastic achievement. It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully, it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up,"

Words of appreciation from the Head Coach Rahul Dravid and words of gratitude from @imVkohli👏🏻#VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/zfX0ZIirdz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Virat Kohli while thanking coach Rahul Dravid for presenting the cap said, "And I couldn't have received it from a better person, from one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days when I was looking at you and taking a picture with you and today I am getting my 100th Test cap from you, so indeed it has been a great journey and one that continues to grow hopefully. Thank you so much."

IND vs SL 1st Test: India lose both openers after steady start

Rohit Sharma, who was making his debut as the skipper of the Test team, won the toss and decided to bat first. Mayank Agarwal opened alongside Rohit Sharma with the duo putting on a half-century stand in the first session. Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall after scoring just 28 runs of 29 balls.

The opener handed pulled a short delivery from Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara straight to Suranga Lakmal. Mayank Agarwal's brief stay in the crease ended after he scored 33 runs, with left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya trapping him in front of the wicket.