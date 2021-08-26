WATCH: England's Barmy Army Bids Musical Farewell To Virat Kohli During Headingley Test

While Virat Kohli took a long walk back to the pavilion after being dismissed by veteran pacer James Anderson for just seven runs on Day 1 of the third England vs India Test match at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday, the passionate England cricket fans, the 'Barmy Army' gave him a musical sendoff from the stands.



Kohli's poor run in the ongoing Test series continued after he was sent back to the pavilion by Anderson. It is to mention that this is the seventh time Anderson has succeeded in getting Kohli's number in the longest format of the game and the second time in this series. In fact, Anderson had dismissed the batting megastar for a golden duck in the first innings of the opening Test match at Nottingham.

England vs India: Barmy Army bids a musical farewell to Kohli

Indian skipper Kohli walked back to the dressing room after he was caught behind by Jos Buttler off James Anderson as the visitors found themselves in a spot of bother at 21/3 and while the batting megastar was on his way back after yet another forgettable day on the 22 yards, the Barmy Army bid adieu to Kohli as they sang 'Cheerio'.

In fact, the video was posted by the Barmy Army on their official Twitter handle and was captioned as 'Cheerio Virat Jimmy has 3 in the first hour'.

Cheerio Virat 👋



Jimmy has 3 in the first hour 🐐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OSM9jBe4DS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021

Kohli was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over. Anderson had bowled a length delivery around the fifth stump line and the Indian captain offered a loose shot as he attempted to play a cover drive and he bore the brunt for it instantly as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of Buttler who made no mistake behind the stumps as he completed a simple catch.

Headingley Test: Visitors disappoint on Day 1

Coming back to the Headingley Test match, the coin landed in Kohli's favor and he chose to bat first. Nonetheless, it was a good toss to lose for England as James Anderson made the new ball talk straightaway as he dismissed opener KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over before breaching number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's defence and then having captain Kohli caught behind.

Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were then involved in a 35-run stand for the fourth wicket before the latter was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Ollie Robinson for 18 at the stroke of lunch as India reeled at 56/4.

Things were no different for the Indian batsmen even after the lunch break as they failed to rediscover their rhythm and were eventually skittled for a paltry 78. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the visitors with 19.

England in reply are 120/0 and enjoyed a 42-run lead at stumps on Day 1.