Watch: England’s Spine-tingling 26 Sixes In Record-shattering ODI Innings Vs Netherlands

The England national team decimated the Netherlands' bowling lineup on Friday to script a new world record ODI total of 498 runs, breaking their previous best of 481. After Phil Salt and Dawid Malan set the stage by slamming centuries, wicket-keeper Jos Buttler demolished the Dutch bowling attack by smacking an unbeaten 162 runs off just 70 deliveries. The Three Lions smashed a staggering 156 runs in sixes, with Buttler himself hitting 14 of them.

England vs Netherlands ODI: Three Lions smack world record

Despite losing the wicket of opener Jason Roy early for just a run, the English players did not hold back as they went on to smack a stunning world record. As seen in the video below, the six-hitting began from the third over, with Phil Salt demolishing Logan van Beek's delivery into the stands.

And once Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone were at the crease, the rate at which the sixes were smacked only increased. Buttler had a jaw-dropping strike rate of 231.43, while Livingstone ended his innings by smacking 66 runs off just 22 deliveries at a fantastic strike rate of 300.

All 26 sixes from our new world record 🤩



Batting from a different planet.#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/izuKJdd0iW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2022

ENG vs NED: England registers stunning 232-run win

After finishing their inning with a world record score of 498 runs for the loss of four wickets, England managed to dismiss the Netherlands for just 266 runs to register a dominating 232-runs victory. All-rounder Moeen Ali was the pick amongst the bowlers for The Three Lions as he ended with outstanding figures of 3/57 in his 10-over spell. Meanwhile, David Willey, Reece Topley and Sam Curran contributed with a wicket each, with Dawid Malan dismissing the final batter.

England vs Netherlands ODI series squads

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Luke Wood

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (C), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru