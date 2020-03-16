WATCH: Faced With 3 Top Batsmen Having 114 International Centuries And 40,832 Runs Between Them, Here's Shreyas Gopal's Stunning Hat-trick

Shreyas Gopal has grabbed the headlines once again for his remarkable bowling performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. He took a hat-trick which included the likes of world-class batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers which not only broke RCB's backbone but was also played an important role in ending their campaign.

Put into bat, RCB started on a brisk note by scoring 23 runs off the first over which was bowled by Varun Aaron. Gopal was introduced in the second over. After being hit for 12 runs off his first three deliveries, the Karnataka all-rounder struck back by forcing the RCB skipper to go for a being shot as he was holed out at the boundary. Mr.360 AB de Villiers followed him in the very next delivery when the former South African skipper tried to hit Gopal into the stands. He did not time the ball well as it found Riyan Parag at extra cover. In the following delivery, Australia's hard-hitting batsman Marcus Stoinis also tried to hit a big shot but the ball went straight into the hands of RR skipper and his countryman Steve Smith at mid-on as Gopal completed his hat-trick on his home turf. This was also the second hat-trick of this year's IPL after Kings XI Punjab's Sam Curran had taken one against Delhi Capitals.

The 25-year old had also bagged a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19 for Karnataka against Haryana. Gopal had got the better of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for the third successive time and twice in both their fixtures this season.

The video of Shreyas Gopal's outstanding hat-trick was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

The youngster was also applauded for his excellent performance on social media.

☝️ Virat Kohli

☝️ AB de Villiers

☝️ Marcus Stoinis



114 international tons and 40,832 international runs.



What a hat-trick for Shreyas Gopal in the @IPL! pic.twitter.com/MyOU6H1zNT — ICC T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) April 30, 2019

Take a Bow Gopal , you won’t get much better Hattricks than that 🤭 — Carlos Brathwaite (@TridentSportsX) April 30, 2019

However, his hat-trick could not be a match-winning one as the rain gods intervened once again and ensured that the game was called. Here's how people reacted to this.

At the end of all that, it's abandoned. Well, well... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2019

A game ends at 12.24 am and without result. Come on man.#IPL2019 #RCBvRR — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) April 30, 2019

should come back for a super over in the morning #RCBvRR — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 30, 2019

Having just watched a five over game in the IPL I can’t help but think that all club cricket should be that format too.



👀👀👀 — Harry Gurney (@gurneyhf) April 30, 2019

It was a rain-curtailed match of five overs. After RCB lost their top 3, none of their batsmen could put up much of a resistance as they could only get to 62/7. In reply, the inaugural edition winners got off to a solid start as openers Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone added 41 runs before Samson was dismissed. It started raining soon after and no play was possible as both teams shared a point each.

READ: Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore engage in a 'Royal Battle' of Tic Tac Toe on social media