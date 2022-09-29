India and South Africa locked horns against each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Wednesday. The match was played at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium, where fans went berserk after the game and mobbed Team India's bus as players were heading back to their hotel. While the crowd was busy taking photos and videos of Indian players, former captain Virat Kohli turned his phone to show them what he was up to on his way back to the hotel.

WATCH: Kohli on video call with wife Anushka, shows it Team India fans

Fans went berserk as soon as they saw Anushka Sharma on Kohli's phone. Kohli was on a video call with his wife when Team India's bus was mobbed by a huge crowd outside the Trivandrum stadium. After seeing the fans, who were shouting Kohli's name to draw his attention, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain turned his phone towards the crowd to show he was busy talking to Anushka. This elicited wild reactions from fans standing outside the bus.

As far as Kohli's performance in the first T20I is concerned, the 33-year-old was dismissed by South African pacer Anrich Northje for just 3 runs off 9 balls. Kohli failed to replicate his performance from his previous game, where he had scored a brilliant half-century to help India win the third and final T20I against Australia.

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Meanwhile, the first T20I between India and South Africa ended in an 8-wicket victory for the Men in Blue. India won the match after chasing down a low target of 107 runs. Batting first, South Africa were restricted to 106/8 in 20 overs courtesy of some impactful bowling from Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. The duo picked five wickets between them in the first three overs.

While Chahar provided the breakthrough by dismissing Temba Bavuma in the very first over of South Africa's innings, Arshdeep clean bowled Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in the second over. Chahar came back to pick the wicket of Tristan Stubbs in the third over, leaving South Africa reeling at 9-5.

South Africa somehow managed to take their innings tally beyond 100 runs with Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, and Keshav Maharaj playing a crucial role with the bat. India then chased down the target with 20 balls remaining. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav forged an important partnership to take India home. While Rahul scored 51 off 56 balls, Suryakumar remained unbeaten at 50 off 33 deliveries. Arshdeep was named the player of the match for his incredible bowling performance (3/32).

Image: Twitter