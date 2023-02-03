Watch: Gill & Kishan's Hilarious Recreation Of Reality TV Show Leaves Netizens In Splits

In a viral Instagram reel, Team India openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, alongside wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were seen recreating a scene from a popular Indian TV reality show. The trio hilariously recreated a scene from ‘Roadies’ with Shubman posing as a contestant, and the other two portraying the judges. The video is giving major friendship goals to the Indian cricket fans, while also leaving them in splits.

India clinched a 2-1 T20I series win against New Zealand

The trio recently featured in India’s 2-1 T20I series victory against New Zealand. Shubman Gill was one of the top performers for India in the series, with 144 runs at a strike rate of 184.61 and an average of 72.00. He helped India clinch their biggest T20I victory in the third ODI by scoring his first-ever century in the shortest format.

On the other hand, the India vs New Zealand, three-match T20I series didn’t go too well for Ishan Kishan. The wicket-keeper batter scored only 24 runs in three games, with the best score of 19 runs. However, Chahal grabbed only one wicket in a single game that he played and went on to become India’s highest wicket-taker in the format.

Team India gears up for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will now gear up for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in around a week’s time. India will host Australia in a four-match Test series which is scheduled to begin on February 9. After the first Test concludes on February 13, the second Test will begin on February 17, before the third Test kicks off on March 1. The iconic Border-Gavaskar series will conclude with the fourth Test, which begins on March 9.

Full squads for the Border-Gavaskar trophy

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warne