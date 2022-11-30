Watch: Harbhajan Singh Emulates MS Dhoni's Iconic 'helicopter Shot', But Without A Bat

Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has showcased his admiration for former captain, MS Dhoni, by emulating the 41-year-old's iconic 'helicopter' shot. However, to make the shot harder, this time Harbhajan practiced it using a golf stick instead of a cricket bat. The video has gone viral since with fans reacting to the post on social media.

Harbhajan imitates Dhoni's 'helicopter' shot with golf stick

As seen in the video posted by Harbhajan Singh on his official Instagram handle, the 42-year-old can be seen whacking a golf ball out of the area using a golf stick, similar to how MS Dhoni used to smack the ball out of the cricket stadium with his iconic 'helicopter' shot. The video has gone viral, and within a day of posting, fans have given the clip over 73,000 likes

Harbhajan uploaded this video from the UAE, where he is currently competing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Some other former Indian cricketers such as Suresh Raina, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny and Abhimanyu Mithun, are also competing in this league. As for Dhoni, he is expected to return to IPL 2023, where he could be representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) one final time.

During the last edition of the IPL, Dhoni confirmed that he would play in the cash-rich league in 2023 because of his keenness to say goodbye to the Chennai fans, who have given him immense amounts of affection over the years. The 41-year-old has represented CSK in every season that the franchise has played in the IPL (2008-15, 2018-present). During his stint as captain, Dhoni has led the franchise to four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) and two Champions League T20I titles (2010, 2014).

Speaking of his desire to bid farewell to the CSK fans, Dhoni had said after his last IPL 2022 game, "Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice for the CSK fans. And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues."