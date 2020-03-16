WATCH: Here's How Riyan Parag Celebrated After Taking His Maiden IPL Wicket

After playing a superb match-winning cameo of a 29-ball 43 against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, young all-rounder Riyan Parag made an impact with the ball as he picked up his maiden IPL wicket against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. The Assam all-rounder picked up the key wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer just moments after a well set Shikhar Dhawan was sent back to the dugout. Parag thus helped Rajasthan come back into the game after the Capitals were cruising in their run chase of 192.

Parag also became the second youngest player to take a wicket in the maiden IPL season after Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, what stood out the most was that the 17-year old celebrated his maiden wicket with Bihu dance.

WATCH | Sacked from captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane silences his critics by scoring a blistering century

The video of Parag breaking into Assam folk dance was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

Here's how the netizens reacted after watching Parag's Bihu dance.

Pura khati Assamese proud u Riyan parag first of congratulations for taking the first wicket — Dishant A Das (@Disant27A) April 22, 2019

😆😆😆mind blowing... — jyotirmoy changmai ™ (@TmChangmai) April 22, 2019

Thats cute.....Bihu dance — Dilwar🇮🇳 (@DIL__war) April 22, 2019

However, Parag's celebrations were short-lived as another youngster Rishabh Pant played a stellar knock to take Delhi over the finish line. The 21-year old wicket-keeper batsman stitched in an 84-run third wicket stand with Prithvi Shaw who had scored a 39-ball 42. Pant remained unbeaten as he scored a blistering 36-ball 78 at a strike rate of 216.67. His innings included six boundaries and four maximums. The wicket-keeper batsman was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant knock. As a result of this splendid knock, Delhi Capitals have now reached the summit of the points table.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane rediscovered his rhythm by scoring a fantastic century.Rahane opened the batting for Rajasthan as the hosts were put into bat by Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss. The former Rajasthan skipper put on a 130-run stand along with the newly-appointed skipper Steve Smith. Rahane scored an unbeaten 63-ball 105 at a strike rate of 166.67 which included 11 boundaries and three maximums. His blistering knock helped Rajasthan Royals get to a challenging total of 191/6 in their 20 overs.

READ: You have to read what some of India's biggest cricketing names have said about Rishabh Pant's heroics against Rajasthan Royals