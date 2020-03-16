WATCH: Here's What Aussie All-rounder Glenn Maxwell Had To Say About His Head Coach Justin Langer Hitting The Nets

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 gets underway in over a week's time in the United Kingdom where 10 of the best teams will be competing for the biggest prize in World Cricket. Among those teams are reigning World Champions Australia. The Aussies are one of the strong contenders to lift the coveted trophy this year. They will be heading into the quadrennial event with confidence after their successful away bilateral ODI series against India and Pakistan in the last two months.

A few days before the defending champions kickstart their campaign, one of their star players Glenn Maxwell decided to have some fun at the expense of the team's head coach Justin Langer.

In a video posted on the official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au., Langer can be seen batting at the nets without gloves or pads in Southampton and Maxwell had no hesitation in making fun of his coach for not wearing the pads and gloves while practising in the nets.

"I have just looked over, he just gets boredom batting every now and then. He just wants to have a hit. Does his little head tilt (tilts his head). No pads, but he was still poking around. He couldn't hit out of the inner circle," said Maxwell jokingly in the video.

Watch the video here:

VERY cheeky from Glenn Maxwell as Justin Langer hit the nets in England 😂 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/D3pUBKuQj4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 21, 2019

WATCH: 'India, India...,' chant fans for Team India outside Mumbai airport as Virat Kohli and squad head to England for World Cup 2019

Social media users also joined the Aussie all-rounder and had some fun seeing the head coach hitting the nets:

He is looking like left handed Maxwell — nireekshan (@Nireekshanchand) May 22, 2019

JL is still a jet. — Michael James David Hunt (@davemike2070) May 22, 2019

Still can open for Australia in WC 😂 — Satvik Kedia😎 (@KediaSatvik) May 22, 2019

Australia are the most successful team in World Cup history. They have won the tournament five times and have also made seven appearances in the final. They had won the tournament in UK the last time when it was held there in 1999 under the leadership of Steve Waugh. Aussies had a successful 12-year reign as World Champions from 1999-2011 as they won three consecutive World Cups. They had a successful campaign in both 2003 and 2007 editions under Ricky Ponting's leadership where they went on to lift the title without losing a match.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket squad for the World Cup has departed for England where they will be eyeing their third title.

READ full ICC World Cup 2019 schedule for Team India as Virat Kohli and co. head to England for the big tournament