Watch How Kane Williamson Won Hearts 2 Years Ago While Celebrating His 29th Birthday

Birthday wishes poured in from all over the world for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as he celebrated his 31st on Sunday.

To commemorate the iconic cricketer's birthday, here's a look at when Williamson celebrated with Sri Lankan cricket fans during New Zealand's tour of the island nation in 2019. Williamson was seen celebrating his 29th birthday on the day the New Zealand team was playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI before a Test series.

During the drink breaks, Sri Lankan fans summoned Williamson to cut a cake they had specially prepared for him. The fact that Williamson kindly agreed to cut the cake was enough to melt hearts, not just in Sri Lanka, but all over the world.

In the videos and pictures that went viral after the incident, Williamson was seen jogging to the sidelines in between a drinks break and cutting the cake that his fans had prepared for him. He even took a bite out of the cake before posing for photos with his exalted supporters.

Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 Cricket fans gets Kane Williamson a cake 🎂 for his 29th birthday. He takes a bite between overs. 🏏 #Cricket https://t.co/e103a0JW7f pic.twitter.com/Texgvc7N1O — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) August 8, 2019

A look at Williamson's achievements

Williamson is widely regarded as the finest modern-day batter and one of the greatest captains across the globe. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper has been a constant for the Black Caps across all formats of the game since making his debut against India in 2010.

Williamson led the New Zealand team to the finals during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he won the Player of the Tournament award for some outstanding knocks in difficult situations. Recently, the Kiwi batter led his side to victory against India in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson may next appear in action during the second leg of IPL, this year, where he will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. New Zealand is slated to play a white-ball series against Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, Williamson's availability for the limited-overs series is still under the cloud as it is being speculated that the star batter may miss both the clashes and join his IPL team directly in the United Arab Emirates.

(Image: ICC)