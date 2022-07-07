WATCH: ICC Posts Video Of MS Dhoni's Only International Wicket As Bowler On 41st Birthday

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official social media handles on Thursday, on the occasion of legendary India captain MS Dhoni’s 41st birthday, and paid a special tribute to him. ICC celebrated the occasion by revisiting Dhoni’s maiden and only international wicket as a bowler, which came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2009.

ICC said Dhoni was a man “who could do it all”, in the caption. “The man who could do it all. Celebrate MS Dhoni's birthday by reliving this rare milestone from ICC Champions Trophy 2009,” ICC said. Dhoni memorably took off his wicketkeeping gloves during the Champions Trophy 2009 match against West Indies and handed Dinesh Karthik the behind-the-stumps duties.

To everyone’s surprise, Dhoni himself opted to bowl an over but was welcomed with two consecutive fours to begin the over. However, the then 28-year-old displayed that he is 'Captain Cool' in the truest sense, as he held his nerves for the third ball and bowled a brilliant in-swinging delivery at the speed of 125 kmph. The ball ended up taking the batter Travis Dowlin’s inside edge before dislodging the stumps, earning Dhoni his first and only international wicket.

Watch MS Dhoni taking his maiden international wicket:

A look at MS Dhoni's time with Team India

During his time in international cricket as a player, Dhoni became a worldwide popular personality, known for his work ethic in the ground and decision-making skills. He was also credited with leading Indian cricket's inclination towards fitness, which helped the team become one of the best fielding sides in the world during his stint. At the same time, Dhoni’s fearless approach of taking the game to the very last over while chasing big totals also helped the Indian team earn many iconic victories.

The 41-year-old is most remembered for his feat of winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, which was the first for India since 1983. He first became a household name, after leading India to a victory in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. At the same time, he completed his treble of ICC trophies by winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.