WATCH: 'India, India...,' Chant Fans For Team India Outside Mumbai Airport As Virat Kohli And Squad Head To England For World Cup 2019

Team India left for England to compete in the upcoming World Cup and bring back the world cricket's biggest prize home for the third time on Tuesday night. All the 15 members were spotted at the Mumbai airport where they were received by the cricket crazy fans who chanted 'India India'.

Later, the players were also seen having some fun inside the airport. The biggest highlight was that of the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper playing 'PUBG'. Even Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to be on 'PUBG' mode as well.

While World Cup debutants KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, and Kedar Jadhav seemed to be in a jovial mood. Hardik Pandya was seen having a chat with his skipper Virat Kohli. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted this image on their official Twitter account. Take a look.

Taking to Twitter, fans cheered for the Team and extended best wishes for Virat Kohli and company. Read some of the tweets here:

All the best #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 for upcoming #CWC19. Hope you will bring the 🏆 Home. Hi 😘😍😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/hn7QBUkqlX — LOHITH.GS.Sachin🇮🇳 (@LOHITHGS1012) May 22, 2019

READ: World Cup 2019 | Not just the hammering from Bangladesh batsmen, South Africa now have this major woe to battle in their campaign

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing the final press conference before heading for England, Captain Virat Kohli said that this is going to be the most challenging World Cup.

"Personally I feel this is the most challenging World Cup of all the three that I have been a part of. Looking at the strengths of all the sides as well, if you look at Afghanistan from 2015 to now, they are a completely different side and any team can upset any team on their day. That's one thing that we have in mind. As I said the focus will be to play the best cricket that we can play and if we live up to our skills and the standards that we have set for ourselves then you know we will probably be on the right side of the results more often," the Indian skipper said.

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri later stated that MS Dhoni who is playing his fourth World Cup will be crucial to the teams' success.