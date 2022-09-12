Watch: Indian Fan Wearing Sri Lankan Jersey Fools Pakistani Fan, Trolls Rizwan's Dismissal

The nail-biting fight between 6 countries in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Asia Cup concluded, with Sri Lanka lifting the trophy on Sunday, September 11.

In the final, which saw Pakistan and Sri Lanka competing, the odds were already in favour of the Babar Azam-led team when he won the toss and opted to field, considering that of the 11 matches played in the tournament before the final, the team batting first had won only thrice. Dasun Shanaka-led team, though in a difficult spot in the first ten overs with 5 wickets down, managed to set a decent target of 171 for Pakistan.

The chase was not easy, and with wickets falling at regular intervals, Rizwan's long stay at the crease solely kept Pakistan's hopes high. Rizwan's sixes and fours gave the supporters of the men in green opportunities to hoot and celebrate, and probably, tease the opposing team.

A video has gone viral in which, a man, clad in a Pakistan jersey was seen showing off his moves at one of Rizwan's big hits, which irked a Sri Lankan jersey-clad man and the duo got into an argument.

However, the hits were put to halt when a delivery by Wanindu Hasaranga saw Rizwan depart after scoring 55 off 49 balls, caught by Danushka Gunathilaka. But this was not really the twist; the attention-grabbing moment was when the Sri Lankan man removed his jersey, beneath which lay the jersey of India. He was purportedly an INDIAN.

Pertinently, Indians, before the match, had claimed that they were denied entry into the stadium wearing the blue jersey.

Indian spectator all over the internet

The Indian spectator's step did not go unnoticed, and in fact, caught the attention of many on the internet. With many amused by the Indian fan's gesture, here are some of the responses he got on Twitter.

